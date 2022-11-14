Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile operator, by subscriber base, Econet Wireless says it will be reviewing its charges soon.

In a notice to its subscribers, Econet Wireless said new tariffs will be announced on Wednesday 16th of November 2022.

“Valued customer; please take note of our new ZWL & USD Voice, SMS & Data bundle prices from 16 November 2022.

The development, likely to pinch already burdened customers more reliant on data services to conduct business, after having got approval from the regulator, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

It also comes on the backdrop of rising inflationary pressures which have eroded the value of the local currency.

The mobile operator urged those who would want more information to visit its website.

Zwnews