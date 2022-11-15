While some hosting companies are better suited for travel websites, others are more targeted toward culinary and leisure blogs. As a result, what works in one field for one person may not in another. You will save time and work if you choose the most okay travel blog hosting site in advance. You’ll have more energy. As a result, allowing you to concentrate on what you do best: provide entertaining and informative travel content.

Numerous travel websites also have a robust eCommerce section where customers may book and pay for vacation packages in addition to seeing advertisements for them. From this perspective, having a visually appealing website with a high usability quotient is just as crucial as having a dependable and secure hosting environment.

It makes sense that most travel industry websites use WordPress as their content management system since it is a particularly viable solution from a cost and usability perspective.

The best website hosting services for traveling businesses are provided below.

Greengeeks

GreenGeeks is the greenest hosting company you can discover if you’re an ecologically aware individual or company seeking a hosting service that shares your ideals. They provide hosting services that have won awards and are powered entirely by renewable energy.

The shared hosting plans from GreenGeeks are hardly diverse in that they only provide one shared hosting plan and one that is specifically designed for WordPress, both of which cost $3.96/month. These plans, however, are all-inclusive and provide you with everything you want in a single hosting package.

They offer free website migration, unlimited space and transfer, free domain registration, free marketing credits, real-time security scanning, a 30-day money-back guarantee, complete MySQL databases, one-click WordPress installation, an e-commerce-ready hosting environment, SpamAssassin protection, etc. These are some of their most crucial features.

While the hosting firm that uses green energy might seem like a novelty, GreenGeeks was established in 2006 and has honed its services since, as seen by the numerous accolades they have won over the years.

iPage

Due to their affordable price and fantastic freebies included with their plans, iPage is particularly well-liked by WordPress websites. The numerous favorable evaluations they have received from clients and web hosting review sites further indicate their popularity and the general quality of their service.

The Essential plan from iPage is the only shared hosting plan and is an all-inclusive package. Instead of paying $11.95 per month, it only costs $1.99, and it comes with $500 worth of extra features, such as free security tools, Bing advertising credit, JustCloud cloud storage (1 GB), and Google AdWords credit. Limitless disk space, scalable bandwidth, unlimited domains, and support for MySQL databases are all characteristics specifically relevant to hosting.

iPage provides a mobile-optimized site builder, extensive CMS compatibility, a 1-click WordPress setup, and hundreds of templates and themes in designing and building tools. The Essential package includes a vDeck control panel, 24/7 support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The two hosting plans from iPage that are geared for WordPress, as well as their VPS and dedicated hosting plans, all have excellent features and affordable prices, allowing you to quickly upgrade your hosting plan if and when your travel agency website requires it.

HostGator

In the hosting sector, HostGator is unquestionably not a new name. Their knowledge and skills have allowed them to endure the test of time and carry on offering cost-effective and user-friendly hosting services. Although HostGator’s affordable shared hosting plans are their most well-liked offerings, they also provide VPS and dedicated hosting plans and WordPress-optimized hosting solutions. All of their programs come with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

HostGator offers two shared hosting packages: the Hatchling ($2.43 per month) and the Baby ($3.48 per month). Both plans provide unlimited disk space and bandwidth. However, only the Baby plan enables hosting for an infinite number of websites.

You can move to higher-tier hosting plans for more functionality, security, and dependability if you believe a shared hosting plan no longer fulfills your needs.

Inmotion Hosting

Although InMotion hosting is promoted as a business hosting service, their shared hosting plans are on the lower end of the price range, making them worthwhile investigating. A gigantic 90-day money-back guarantee is included with every plan, which is the longest in the business. Fast hosting with lots of premium features is what InMotion is renowned for.

Their Launch, Power, and Pro shared hosting plans are available for $4.19/month, $5.39/month, and $8.99/month, respectively. The three plans vary in the number of websites you may host on one account, the quantity of MySQL and PostgreSQL databases, and the degree to which the hosting account is prepared for e-commerce.

More features are included in VPS and WordPress hosting plans so you can manage your hosting effectively no matter what your demands are. Whether or not a travel agency website is created with WordPress, InMotion is an appropriate premium hosting option.

BlueHost

Many WordPress site owners use BlueHost as their primary hosting provider since it is already widely recognized as providing high-quality WordPress hosting. Their shared hosting packages are among the most affordable ones available and include the essential elements required for dependable hosting service.

The three shared hosting plans at BlueHost are currently $2.49/month (Basic plan with one free domain, 50 GB of website space, and unmetered bandwidth), $4.45/month (Plus), and $6.95/month (Prime), respectively, and include the following fundamental and advanced features: hosting for unlimited websites, unmetered bandwidth, and unlimited storage, one free domain, $200 in advertising credit so you can use it for advertising your travel agency website, spam protection, domain privacy, and more.

WordPress-specific hosting is also offered, with plans beginning at $19.99/month and including an IPv4 address, a content delivery network for faster downloads, and SiteLock Pro for increased protection.

Higher-tier WordPress and VPS plans provide a more complicated hosting environment for your online travel agency business if you require a more powerful hosting plan. Every package includes a 30-day money-back guarantee and round-the-clock assistance.

Conclusion

You may pick a hosting company and a plan with confidence now that you have an overview of the top hosting companies for your travel business website.