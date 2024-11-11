Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Tatenda Mavetera has come under fire over alleged plans to license and penalise WhatsApp group adminstrators in new data protection law.

Mavetera an actress who played Tendai Jari (pictured in red dress) in yesteryear Zimbabwean soap opera, has however denied the claims.

In a statement below, Mavetera called the claims fake news:

“False claim of USD 2500 penalties for WhatsApp Group Administrators.

“I would like distance myself from the malicious fake news of intentions by government to licence or penalise WhatsApp Groups or Administrators of any social media platform/s USD 2500.

“This claim is not applicable especially to players who do not collect and process Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial or business use.

*Personally identifiable information (PII) is any type of data that can be used to identify someone, from their name and address to their phone number, passport information and I.d number.

“The public is encouraged to disregard this notice with the uttermost discontent it deserves as it is inconsistent with our legal provisions as espoused in

Statutory Instrument (SI) 155 of the 2024 Cyber and Data Protection (Licencing of Data controllers and Appointment of Data Protection Officers) Regulations.

“On my LinkedIn post I never expressed any intentions to licence or penalise WhatsApp groups or Administrators of any social media platform/s which do not collect and process (Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial or business use.

“I wish to assure the public of government’s commitment through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services to accelerate cyber and data democratisation and security to ensure that No One and No Place is Left Offline.

“This is in line with our overarching mandate to the constitution to promote access to information for all in a safe and secure environment.”

However, some netizens say her statement does not hold any water, as they base their position on the Statutory Instrument.

Some netizens had no kind words for her:

𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕧𝕚 𝕋𝕚𝕟𝕠 𝕨𝕒𝕋𝕚𝕟𝕠 𝕨𝕒𝔹𝕠𝕒𝕫

@TinoChinyoka

·

Nov 9

Someone needs to teach you how to write a proper denial. You are saying that if the WhatsApp group collects PII it needs licensing. So what are you denying?

Mlungisi Dube

@OkaPhusisa

·

Nov 10

With all due respect, it seems you are out of depth on ICT. If the president owes you a ministry maybe they should give you something like rural amenities or psychomotor or something with no clear mandate.

Rutendo Matinyarare

@matinyarare

·

Nov 10

Get professional communicators and have them develop a communication strategy for you and that will determine how new ideas are brought to the public for buy-in.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

@lilomatic

·

Nov 10

Refrain from conflicting statements and instead utilize the Ministry’s public relations department for consistent messaging. Good day Hon. Sis and stay blessed.

Others even challenged her to prove how she got the job, to which she responded by posting her qualifications:

Mufaro @Mufaro_1

How did you get that job?

Hon Tatenda.A. Mavetera

@TateMavetera

If you want to know my qualifications

1.Bsc Honours in Management and Marketing WUA

2.Masters in Strategic Marketing MSU

3.Masters is Development studies WUA

4.PHD candidate in Doctorate in Business Leadership majoring in Digital Marketing and Information Systems MSU

5.Diploma in Shipping,courier and forwarding (ABMA).

Despite proving her education, others still took her on:

Mike N.

@mikeNzundi

·

Nov 9

But you are still inconsistent, incompetent and ignorant for that job.

King Munhumutapa XXIV

@MoyoChihota

·

19h

Titles and degrees yet not a single government department has a well functioning website.

Gwanda Godess

@CGChange2023

·

Nov 9

Honours in &marketing-ED 2030 anenge aripo

Masters in strategic marketing-ur wardrobe& has become ED photos

Masters in development studies-distributing goats& mbewu for ED

Doctorate in business leadership -national fabric for ED

Diploma in shipping- shipping goats for ED

george pondo

@pondogeorge

·

Nov 9

Next time, there’s no need to respond to personal issues. But as a minister, policy issues must be of concern. For example I can just say you slept with John, there’s no need for you to say, no I didn’t, I did with Peter.

Armchair activist

@zikhali_x

·

Nov 9

All these are useless qualifications

Mukundi Nhenhe

@LauderGrove63

·

Nov 9

Definitely you are not qualified for the job! What’s your experience?

MackeyWaseSilobela🇿🇼 💯

@Mackey_Silobela

·

Nov 9

With all due respect, these are not related to your ministry! Well tried on the 4th one and we saw what you did there Hon.

Asked why she did not respond to the claims in time, Mavetera said she was travelling at the time and even promised a press conference upon her return.

Zwnews