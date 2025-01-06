The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says former G40s are now in sixes and sevens and are all over the place.

Mangwana did not mention why this is so, but his comments comes after news went rounds that Presidential spokesperson George Charamba was fired.

Reacting to the firing of Charamba G40 strategist and former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei said Charamba was their source of inside information.

“Dear Joji | Thank you so much for giving us undiluted information throughout while we pretended to fight in public.

“You lived up to your promise and did a great job. We are working out a respectable package for your retirement,” he said.

Maswerasei added that Charamba’s departure is a blow to the G40 team.

“In all honesty, George Charamba’s departure (should it happen) will be a big blow to our information machinery. He has been an integral part of the team providing strategic detail first hand.

“Without him, daily access to Munhumutapa files will be very difficult if not impossible,” he said.

Political analyst Elder Mabhunu says Mangwana’s sentiments seem to confirm that Charamba was the source of raw information for G40.

“G40 will now find it hard to deal with Mnangagwa and his team, now that their informant is gone,” he said.

