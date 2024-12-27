The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages the Kariba dam, says a series of recent earth tremors do not pose a safety threat to the dam wall.

A series of earthquakes struck the Kariba area early this week leaving residents shaken, but there were no reports of major damage or casualties.

ZRA attributed the quakes to reservoir-induced-seismic events triggered by water level fluctuations in the Kariba reservoir.

According to ZRA, the Monday earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and was centred approximately 19 kilometres southeast of Kariba Dam.

