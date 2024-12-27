In a candid Christmas Day interview with the national broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took a reflective tone while discussing the future of his administration.

As he worked through the early morning hours, the President pondered the composition of his cabinet and who might still hold office come 2025.

During the interview, President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for introspection and evolution within his government. “We must introduce new programs, new policies,” he stated. “We must introspect about the past, our weaknesses, and our strengths. We must look at that and say, This was my team; this is the team that has delivered our vision. Or does it require integrating it?”

In response to a question about whether he intends to stick with the existing team, the President said he would make a decision in the coming year.

The President explained that the holiday season is a time for him to reflect on the performance of his team, identifying weaknesses, and considering what is necessary to strengthen the execution of government work. “This is the time I get to reflect on how we have worked as a team, and what weaknesses have I identified and what is necessary for me to strengthen and execute government work,” His Excelency said.

The interview provided a glimpse into the President’s strategic thinking as he prepares for potential cabinet reshuffles and the introduction of new initiatives aimed at steering Zimbabwe towards a more prosperous future. The anticipation of his post-January 1st statement has created a buzz, as many speculate about possible changes in the cabinet lineup.

As Zimbabwe looks ahead to 2025, the President’s reflections underscore a period of potential change and adaptation within the highest echelons of government, aimed at bolstering the nation’s progress and addressing both past and present challenges.

ZANU PF Patriots