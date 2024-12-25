ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed a sad incident which occurred in Waterfalls, Harare on 24/12/24 in which a 9 months old minor died after she fell from the bed and was trapped in-between the wall and the bed.

The victim had been left on the bed by her mother who was doing her household chores.

Meanwhile, police in Marondera are investigating a serious road traffic accident which occurred at the 19 km peg along Wedza-Sadza Road on 24/12/24 at around 1630 hours in which seven people were injured.

A Toyota Hilux GD6 vehicle with seven passengers on board side swiped with a Honda Fit vehicle with two passengers on board.

Resultantly, the Toyota Hilux vehicle veered off the road and landed on the bridge.

The injured victims were taken to Sadza Hospital for treatment

In yet other news, the ZRP reports that Trymore Hora (41) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Matemazondo Village, Nembudziya, Gokwe in which his son, Chalton Hora (14) died.

On 23/12/24, the suspect accused the victim of raping his 2 year old daughter before assaulting him with a sjambok indiscriminately all over the body.

The victim started vomiting and subsequently passed away on 24/12/24.

