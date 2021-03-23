Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi will now likely miss the Zimbabwe-Botswana Afcon match after it emerged the private plane they were hoping to use landed yesterday in Rwanda with France based Mozambican defender Mexer.

Zifa have now issued a cagey statement suggesting the duo might still come for the Zambia encounter scheduled for 29 March in Harare.

Zifa said via a social media post;

We have engaged the Mozambique Football Federation, who have in principle agreed to assist us to transport the players back to France after the qualifiers. They might not be available against Botswana but could be here against Zambia

This means the two wont feature for the Warriors in the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Botswana on Thursday this week.

According to the herald newspaper, the association have been sending signals that they expect the duo, to get on a private plane, which was bringing in Mozambican France-based centreback, Mexer.

The 32-year-old defender, whose real name is Edson Andre Sitoe, plays for French Ligue 1 side, Girondins de Bordeaux.

However, The Herald can reveal Mexer has already landed in Kigali, where his team are preparing for an AFCON qualifier against Rwanda, tomorrow.

The Mozambican side arrived in Kigali last night.

How ZIFA officials had planned to get the plane, organised by Mozambique, which took Mexer to Kigali, to then fly to Harare, with Kadewere and Munetsi, is still a mystery.

zwnews, herald