The tabGold app has a lot to offer to punters. The tabGold review below discusses what punters can expect.

Tabgold app is a brand new Soccer pool wagering app launched by Gold Circle. It is excellent for bettors that like wagering on famous soccer pools such as Soccer 10 in South Africa. The application is entirely free, and anyone can use it. However, users have to register with tabGold to enhance its use. Below is a detailed review of the app.

What are the options available at tabGold?

The applications is action-packed with a wide variety of soccer pools for bettors to enjoy. Today the app has the pools below, all of which are very famous in South Africa.

Soccer 4

Soccer 6

Soccer 10

Soccer 13

Soccer 13x

Soccer Any 15

How do you download the tabGold app?

Android users can download the tabGold app from www.tabgold.app using their device. Unfortunately, there is no app for IOS users because the Apple store is yet to approve one.

Punters can download the tabGold Android App from the official website. They need to visit the site and follow the instructions provided. The sportsbook has posted many guides on how to download and install the application. However, we’ve simplified the process below:

Once you’re on the www.tabgold.app website, click the download Android App button to begin the process.

Your device will download the tabGold APK. However, you need to go to the settings section on your gadget and allow it to install apps from unknown sources. After installing the application, you can delete the APK file to free up space on your phone.

If you’re having any issues with downloading the app, don’t hesitate to contact support via email or telephone.

Betting using the tabGold application

Selecting bets on the app is easy and fast. The app features a wide variety of crucial features, such as the team’s last five games. It also indicates the previous game’s result on the side and the latest odds of every team. It displays decimal odds meaning the teams with a higher probability to win have reduced decimal odds. It makes it easy for bettors to know if the team they’re backing is an underdog or the favorite.

Making selections is easy. Punters only need to click on the team they wish to bet on. They can select either three options, a home win, draw or away win. The application also allows users to make several selections on a single bet. However, adding more selections increases the stake amount, so you need to check your bet slip before placing. The amount you’re about to spend is displayed at the bottom of the slip.

Click here and learn how to cash out from tabGold.

Final word on the tabGold App

The tabGold app brings a unique experience to soccer pool punters. Using the app is easy and intuitive. Punters can access all the information they need on the app quickly. If you’re a soccer pool fan, you need to download and install this app and start playing! Don’t forget to register an account on the website to use on the app. Registration is free.