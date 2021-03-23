It seems the rift between Movement for Democratic Change-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe over the party presidency is now thawing and are seemingly finding common ground.

After initially rejecting MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s disputed chaotic victory, Khupe seems to have made a U-turn.

The two met today at party HQ in Harare to exchange notes “in a cordial working meeting” after Khupe’s total recovery from Covid-19.

The two have been at each other’s throats with Khupe not acknowledging Mwonzora’s victory.

At one point, Mwonzora claimed at a Press conference that the two had resolved their differences and that Khupe had agreed to work as his deputy.

“Dr Khupe is working with us. We have resolved issues between us and the leadership. Next time, you are going to see the two vice-presidents together. Some members of the standing committee are not present here because we have been affected by COVID-19,” Mwonzora said.

However, Khupe at the time took to her Twitter account, where she disputed Mwonzora’s claims that they were working together, and demanded that there must be a re-run of the elections.

“I confirm that I met senator Douglas Mwonzora in Harare on February 18, 2021 for the first time since December 27, 2020 during the extraordinary congress (EOC).

“The following issues were discussed: violence, illegitimate voters’ roll, as well as inquorable (lack of quorum) of the EOC, among others, and illegal appointments in the standing committee, which are a violation of the party constitution.

“We discussed that the national council held on February 6, 2021 had no mandate to alter or amend the constitution.

“My absence in today’s Press conference held at MRT [Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House] was informed by the need to address the aforementioned important issues to enhance the smooth running of our great movement, MDC-T,” Khupe said in her tweet.

Meanwhile, today’s meeting seem to indicate that the two have resolved to working together.

