A CAG bus has been involved in a road traffic accident in Mapinga, this morning reports say.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to give more details on what could have been the cause of the accident.

The number of casualties if any is also yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise caution on the roads.

In most cases, accidents have been attributed to human error, such as miscalculated judgment.

More details to follow…

Image courtesy of New Zimbabwe

Zwnews