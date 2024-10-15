…some called him Nsukuzonke, others Flying Elephant and Captain Fantastic, these were the names given to one of the greatest Warriors of all times, Peter Ndlovu during his playing days…

A number of Zimbabweans from different walks of life have urged former Warriors captain regarded as one of the finest footballers to ever emerge from Zimbabwe, Peter Ndlovu to run for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidency.

Nicknamed Nsukuzonke or the Flying Elephant, Ndlovu is undoubtedly Zimbabwe’s greatest footballer of all times.

During his playing days, he exhibited unmatched committment to the country, to extent that he would literally fly direct into the ‘pitch’ from his overseas camp. He would play for his overseas club today, and catches a flight for a game in the national team colours the next day.

As if that was not enough, once he sets his foot on the pitch, his presence and contribution would be felt in just few minutes.

The fans also called him Faptain Fantastic. This is the man many Zimbabweans believe could change the face of the country’s football for the better if not best.

Ali Naka says: “The ONLY candidate for ZIFA (Zimbabwe Football Association) Presidency. The rest of Zanu PF criminals must sit down. They have stolen and destroyed enough.”

Dr T Stanzo (MBChB)

@realmedicaldoc: “I support Peter Ndlovu for the ZiFA presidency!

“Who is with me?”

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Walter Mzembi chips in: “Peter is football and football is Peter!

“Every person should be allowed and assisted to reach their point of self actualization.”

“For @RealPeterNdlovu

landing the ZIFA Presidency is a well deserved cap to his football career!”

Elvis Mugari says: “I fully support Peter Ndlovu for the ZiFA presidency! His experience, leadership, and dedication to Zimbabwean football make him the perfect candidate to bring positive change and a brighter future to our sport.

“Let’s come together to back someone who truly understands the game and cares deeply about our nation’s talent and potential.”

However, some were quick to give warning, saying with the current politics in how the country’s football is being managed, not even Ndlovu would succeed.

They say the country’s football management systems are toxic to the extent that Ndlovu risks denting his career if he joins ZIFA.

Some say his football curriculum vitae is clean and he should keep it like that by staying away from ZIFA.

Should he throw his hat into the ring, Ndlovu is likely going to face Prophet Walter Magaya, former Warriors and CAPS United winger Alois Bunjira, FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze, veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika and former CAPS United president Twine Phiri, who are believed to be some of the individuals interested in contesting for the ZIFA presidency.

Zwnews