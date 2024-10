President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has declared the recent destruction of Mbare Musika by fire, a state of disaster, a move that will see the government assist in re-constructing the place.

In a statement, the government said the private sector will rebuild Mbare Musika with “assistance” from the state.

Zimbabwe’s economy being largely informal, Mbare Musika is the country’s economic hub, whose disruption has far reaching implications.

Zwnews