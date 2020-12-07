Here are the latest pictures of former Zimbabwe First Vice President Joice Teurairopa Mujuru who at one time was in line to succeed Robert Mugabe.

Her images have been leaked on media at a time when many are wondering about her whereabouts.

Her political invisibility is telling and her silence is deafening!

Politically she has not been the same since she was pushed from the vice presidency and expelled from Zanu-PF following a fallout with Grace Mugabe. To make matters worse, she appears not to be in good books with her former junior and rival to the throne, now Zimbabwe President, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

LATEST PICTURES: Joice Mujuru loses weight, Now unrecognisable..What happened to her?

