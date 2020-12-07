The 91-year-old is “stable”, Namibian President Hage Geingob said in a statement.

“I hereby wish to inform the Namibian people that H.E. Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma, the founding president of the Republic of Namibia, was admitted to hospital on December 6, 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19,” Geingob announced in a statement.

“The founding president is receiving treatment in hospital, is in a stable condition and is showing encouraging signs of improvement.

“I wish to reassure the Namibian people that there is no cause for concern at the moment.

“I appeal for calm and wish to assure that the Namibian public will be informed regularly on progress regarding the medical condition of the founding president.”

Nujoma led Namibia’s struggle against South African rule and became president in 1990. He ruled for 15 years until 2005.

The constitution which he had amended to run for a third term did not allow him to run for a fourth five-year-term, and there was not much enthusiasm within SWAPO party to change it again.

Namibia has reported 14,599 cases, including 152 deaths.

