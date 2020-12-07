Confusion continues to rein supreme in the ruling Zanu PF after camps which were fighting each other in the just concluded Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections have been supplying varying figures on social media to claim poll victory.

The Kwekwe DCC elections started late on Saturday and puzzlingly, party members were still casting their ballots as of Monday morning.

A camp aligned to former Member of Parliament for Mbizo Constituency and Local Government Minister July Moyo’s nephew, Vongaishe Mupereri has been claiming victory, banking on poorly evidenced statistics indicating that Mupereri got 3 218 votes while his rival and female contender, a one Thandeka reportedly got 1 943 votes.

On the other hand, the Thandeka camp has been claiming that the former parliamentarian got 2 254 while their preferred contender for the chairmanship post allegedly amassed a staggering 3 172 votes.

The party was yet to make an announcement on the election results during the time of publishing.

The two camps have been viciously fighting against each other and their rivalry was on public display in the aborted chaotic primary elections pitting miner-cum-cleric, Kandros Mugabe and Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube.

The primary polls which were aimed at coming up with the official party candidate ended amid violent scenes, with police firing gunshots at the party’s district headquarters to quell the dissenting youths.

Mugabe who has been eyeing the post of Secretary for Finance in the Kwekwe DCC is believed to be a key figure of the Thandeka camp while Dhala reportedly backs the Team Igwe (Mupereri) camp.

more details to follow…

Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

107897

0

0

cookie-check

BREAKING NEWS: Warring Zanu PF camps claim victory in Kwekwe DCCs

no