Jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala’s wife Ellen Sikhala has been fined for reckless driving.

She was convicted on Tuesday and further hit with a six month ban from driving by a Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

Ellen was arrested on September 20 this year on her way to visit her husband at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where her husband is languishing since June this year on alleged incitement of violence.

Prosecutors alleged she drove against oncoming traffic.

Mashavakure ordered her to pay ZW$30,000 fine or risk being jailed for two months.

She was also barred from driving for six months and to surrender her driver’s licence to the Court of Clerk within seven days of sentence.