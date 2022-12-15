Still remember the Mbudziyadhura character of yesteryear’s Gringo series on national television, ZBC TV?

Born Blessing Chimhowa some 48 years ago in Mutare, the popular, unsuspecting character who had a likable way of subtly dishing out comedy on the small screen, has officially announced that he will now not practice the craft that made him a household name in the local arts industry.

Mbudziyadhura, who started acting when he was still a toddler at Sheni Primary School in Mutare, said in a video on Facebook that it was heartbreaking that he is now calling it quits as far as acting is concerned.

In the year 1999, Mbudziyadhura became the substantive replacement of the late pint-sized John Banda (real name Collen Dube) following his untimely death that year.

