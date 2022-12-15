Still remember the Mbudziyadhura character of yesteryear’s Gringo series on national television, ZBC TV?
Born Blessing Chimhowa some 48 years ago in Mutare, the popular, unsuspecting character who had a likable way of subtly dishing out comedy on the small screen, has officially announced that he will now not practice the craft that made him a household name in the local arts industry.
Mbudziyadhura, who started acting when he was still a toddler at Sheni Primary School in Mutare, said in a video on Facebook that it was heartbreaking that he is now calling it quits as far as acting is concerned.
In the year 1999, Mbudziyadhura became the substantive replacement of the late pint-sized John Banda (real name Collen Dube) following his untimely death that year.
Below, we publish some of the responses to Mbudziyadhura’s heartbreaking video on social media.
Our greatest of all time vakaita sana Mbudziyadhura and many more kana award 1 futi asi muma streets vakauya zuro uno, vakaita ma skits ezvinyadzi, ne zvimwe zvisina maturo vakutowana ma awards and recognition from left, right and center … Unopera hanya shuwa. Zimbabwe is a peculiar place where legends die paupers– Phyllis Amy WestonI wish u the best Mkoma..makativaraidza nguva yakareba..As much as tichirikuda kunakidzwa nemi…Your happiness matters– GluvofficialThere’s nothing to apologize sometimes you have to let go what you love if it nolonger works for you anymore u played your part in the acting industry in those days and it’s time to say goodbye though it is sad you were there and you conquered good luck on your future endeavours– Victor VeeAll the best in your next endeavours brother.After all happiness is important and I know mwari vachavhura something much more — Kuda Shereni