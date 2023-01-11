Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has called on prominent Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe to help amplify Job Sikhala’s political’persecution’.

Mahere believes Sikhala’s issue should be disseminated far and wide for the international community to know what is happening.

Kalimbwe who is Zambian ruling party United Party for National Development Information Publicity Secretary is on record saying his party doesn’t dine with fellow ruling parties that violate human rights.

“Dear

@joseph_kalimbwe

@JobSikhala1

is a Zimbabwean lawyer, MP & political prisoner.

“He’s been jailed without trial for 211 days for defending Moreblessing Ali who was murdered.

“Help us draw the world’s attention to his plight with a RETWEET,” wrote Mahere.

Sikhala was arrested on allegations of inciting public violence and is in detention and has been denied bail a number of times.

Zwnews