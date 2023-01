The Zimbabwean dollar (Zimdollar) depreciated by 5 percent to the United States dollar this past week, as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe released latest forex trading results.

The local currency is officially trading at 705 this week, sliding from 671 last week.

It is much weaker on the parallel market where the United States dollar is fetching as much as ZWL$1,200.

Below are the latest auction results:

Zwnews