Black Coffee has been advised by social media users to do a DNA test for the children he has with his former wife, Enhle Mbali.

People bombarded social media with various reactions after Enhle Mbali’s conversation with the wife of the man she had an affair with got leaked.

A few years ago, people canceled and soiled the Grammy-award-winning DJ after the actress revealed that he abused her in their marriage.

The case was taken to court, and she lost.

Black Coffee felt hurt by the allegations despite winning the case in court.

In December, the DJ claimed all the allegations were false as Enhle lied.

Back to 10th of January 2023, after the audio calls and WhatsApp chat got leaked by the wife of the man Enhle had an affair with people presumed that the two boys might not be for Black Coffee.

A famous Twitter user wrote, “Black Coffee need to do DNA in all the kids he has with Enhle He might be single handedly buying electricity for strangers.”

Plus the first born of enhle does not resemble black coffee Shem🥴🚮 DNA is needed here — Periwinkle&Lobelia (@GoddessShabnam) January 10, 2023

