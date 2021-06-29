Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says former South African president Jacob Zuma who has been sentenced to 15 months in jail is being persecuted.

Moyo posits that right thinking people, certainly the majority in Africa’s streets & villages, stand with Zuma whom he says is clearly being persecuted, rather than being prosecuted.

“Contempt of court sentences always & everywhere in constitutional democracies are not vindictive but are coercive by way of suspended jail terms,” says Moyo.

Moyo adds: “Justice Khampepe’s jail order is cruel & not based on any enduring legal principle!”

Meanwhile, South Africa’s governing ANC has practically upheld the 15-month jail term handed on Zuma by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court with regards to his refusal to appear before Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture commission of inquiry.

-Zwnews

