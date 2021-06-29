President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect introduced level 4 lockdown for two weeks and will be reviewed thereafter.

Under these measures; 1. Commerce and industry are to open from 0800hrs to 1500hrs in compliance with the general curfew.

2. A night time curfew from 6pm to 6am.

3. Industry to decongest workplaces to 40 percent with the rest working from home.

4. Commercial transport to remain operational, but observing all Covid-19 protocols.

5. Inter-city movement is prohibited except for production and movement of food and medicines.

6. Travellers from countries with alpha and delta variants will be quarantined and tested on the first, fifth and tenth day at their own expense.

7. Ministers and legislators will be dispatched to their constituencies to educate people on the vaccination programmes. -Zwnews