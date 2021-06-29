State-run bus operator Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) is increasing its fares, by up to 100% on certain routes.

The hike is with effect from 1 July 2021.

A 20km bus trip which is costing ZW$30 at the moment will now require one to pay ZW$60.

Apparently, the company is struggling to provide a reliable service, despite enjoying a monopoly.

Meanwhile, some private operators were recently ordered to join the ZUPCO franchise, amid alleged corruption in the system’s processes.

When the company hiked fares in January, commuters expressed worry saying the fares were beyond their reach.

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president Tafadzwa Goliati, at the time said the fares were not affordable as people’s salaries were too low to enable them to pay $50 per route.

-Zwnews