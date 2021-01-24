Late Zimbabwe Transport Minister Joe Biggie Matiza and ex-Zimbabwe Prisons boss Paradzai Zimondi will be buried at Heroes Acre after they were declared national heroes, ZBC reports.
Zimbabwe Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri has since communicated to the deceased’s families that their relatives have been conferred with national hero status.
ZBC posted the message below accompanied by pictures of Muchinguri meeting the deceased’s families:
LATEST: The late transport minister, Cde JB Matiza and former prisons boss Major General Paradzai Zimondi declared national heroes. Defence Minister and @ZANUPF_Official
national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri delivered the declarations to the families.