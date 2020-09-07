Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo has described as false and unfounded reports alleging that she had crossed the floor from MDC-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa and joined the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

Kasipo pledged allegiance to Chamisa vowing to remain in that camp, adding that she is not even moved by the recent recalls of those aligned to Chamisa by the Khupe faction.

Her comment comes after social media reports alleged that the country’s only female mayor and Kwekwe councillor for Ward 10 had dumped Chamisa for Khupe.

“It’s mere rumours. I have not crossed any floor. Where to?

I am an MDC Alliance councillor and my loyalty lies with Chamisa. I am not going anywhere,” she told a local online publication.

Meanwhile, there has been reports that the newly elected Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume might not stay longer at the helm of the city’s affairs after it emerged losing MDC-T candidate Luckson Mukunguma and other councillors aligned to the party faction were plotting his downfall.

Mafume garnered 19 votes against Mukunguma’s 14 to land the coveted mayoral post.

Tensions within the country’s biggest local authority are part of a drawn-out wrangle for control of the country’s main opposition between MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and ex-ally, Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe was granted interim party control by the Supreme Court in April this year, as she has been using the ruling to recall MDC-A MPs and councillors.