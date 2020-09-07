There is a Shona adage which says ‘Nyadzi dzinokunda rufu’, which can be roughly translated to, ‘shame is more burdensome than death is’.

And, in apparent concordance with this vernacular axiom, a Bulawayo woman Amanda Moyo, reportedly deserted her matrimonial residence in the city after Hardlife Ndlovu, her husband, stumbled upon three used condoms in her car.

Ndlovu, who had all along been suspecting that his wife had been cheating on him, was left dumbfounded after he accidentally came across the used condoms- dripping with semen- in Moyo’s car.

Narrating his painful ordeal to state media, Ndlovu said the used condoms which were were wrapped in a tissue paper and placed under the passenger seat in Moyo’s car were enough proof that his wife was indeed a player.

The heartbroken Ndlovu who is an illegal money changer, known in street lingo as Siphatheleni, said the discovery of the used rubbers in his wife’s jalopy ‘stabbed so hard in the heart’ despite the fact that it was not the first time that this happened.

Overburdened by the subsequent shame emanating from last Thursday’s incident, Moyo is said to have deserted the couple’s Pumula East residence in the second biggest city for the Midlands mining town of Kwekwe.

“On Thursday last week I went to a mine in Matopo to sell my stuff and when I came back on Friday I realised that I had left some of my documents in her car,” a devastated Ndlovu said.

“As I was searching for them, I touched something soft under the passenger’s seat. I tugged at it and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I discovered that they were three used condoms with semen inside them. They were still fresh and wrapped in a tissue paper. I was really in shock and was deflated and sat down like a defeated man,” sadly narrated Ndlovu.

His fugitive wife of one year was allegedly in a drunken stupor when the used condoms were found in her car.

“She was apparently looking drunk and when I confronted her about what I’d found, she was unapologetic. She further pained me when she said I should not trouble her about those used condoms as if I did not know their use,” Ndlovu said.

He added:

“As for the first time she told me she didn’t know how they got there and then later confessed that she’d bought a pack of condoms when we were having issues and forgot about it. I knew she was lying to me but since I had no proof, I could not accuse her until I made this strange discovery of three used condoms in her car”.

Out of shame, Ndlovu said, his ‘cheating’ wife stood up and left the house before driving to her friend’s place where she stayed till very late.

She then reportedly left for Kwekwe where one of her relatives stays.

He also complained that Moyo left with his ATM card with about $11 000 and efforts to get in touch with her have been fruitless as her phone has not been reachable.

“Early this year while I was at home one of her friends phoned me asking me to come to town to see what my wife was doing. Upon arrival she directed me to a city bar where I found her getting cosy with her lover in her car”.

“She apologised and promised me that she would never do it again. She has, however, shown me that she doesn’t change at all. She is always drunk and on weekends she usually sleeps out claiming she will be at her friend’s place,” Ndlovu added.

During the time of publishing, Moyo could not be reached for a comment.

