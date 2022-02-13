The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has responded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sentiments that no opposition will ever rule Zimbabwe, saying that is not for him to decide.

President Mnangagwa while addressing a rally in Epworth yesterday said it will be hard for opposition to get to State House than it is to go to China from Harare on foot.

However, CCC says Mnangagwa is offside.

“This is panic-mode of the highest order. The citizens will decide who gets into State House.

“If the citizens choose him, President @nelsonchamisa will lead whether they like it or not.

“Only those afraid of the people would make unconstitutional statements like this,” says CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

Mahere says the power of leadership comes from the people and not from the Mnangagwa’s mouth.

She added that Citizens Coalition for Change shall lead a prosperous country and not “rule”.

Zwnews