Zimbabwe today joins the universe commemorate World Radio Day, celebrated every year on February the 13th.
The theme for World Radio Day 2022 is ‘Radio and Trust’ as it continues to be one of the most trustworthy news resources.
The day is also divided into three subthemes namely trust in radio journalism, trust and accessibility and trust in radio institutions.
Background, the Spanish radio academy in 2010 recommended UNESCO’s Executive Board regarding World Radio Day observation.
After numerous discussions and consultations, UN Agencies, NGOs, and UNESCO Permanent delegations at the 36thsession of the UNESCO General Conference dedicated a day for the celebration as World Radio Day on February 13th.
