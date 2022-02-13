Unvaccinated visitors are no longer allowed entry into Botswana, a measure aimed at reducing the importation of COVID 19.
Botswana says all persons entering the country should show proof that they are fully vaccinated.
Zwnews
Feb 13, 2022
Zwnews
