Contrary to poorly evidenced social media reports insinuating that a pupil at John Tallach High School in Matabeleland North Province has died of the Covid19 pandemic, the Zimbabwe Government has dismissed the reports as false.

The mission school early this week grabbed the headlines after a staggering 100 confirmed Covid19 cases were recorded at the learning institution. The reports were also followed by unauthenticated rumours to the effect that a pupil at the institution had also succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the state media, Acting Provincial Medical Director (PMD) for Mat’ South, Dr Munekayi Padingani dismissed the rumors as false and urged members of the public to practice Ubuntu and ignore the misleading messages circulating on social media which are not only distressing but bent on causing untold harm to the affected school and families with pupils at the school.

“I heard that rumor. I called people on the ground and they told me that it is not true. That is why as a country we are updating our Covid-19 statistics every day so that people are aware of what is happening to avoid these falsehoods. If there is a death, people will be informed through our daily ministry report. We are not going to hide anything,” Dr Padingani said.

John Tallach SDC Chairperson Zibusiso Ncube yesterday appealed to members of the public to desist from spreading misinformation about the situation at the school.

“People are putting the head under unnecessary pressure. The affected kids have parents and some of the information is causing panic. The situation is under control and we are working closely with the Government officials to manage the outbreak. Members of the public should desist from spreading falsehoods regarding the situation at the school,” Ncube said.

He added that the outbreak is receiving the highest attention from Government while hinting that as the SDC, they will meet today to find ways of assisting the affected learners and staffers.

Ncube said the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland which runs the school has also been very supportive.

“As the SDC we are meeting today. We want to look after our kids and teachers. We are concerned about their welfare. Food has to be provided because the school is in isolation for 14 days. We will connect virtually with the head who is on the ground so that he updates us on what is needed”.

