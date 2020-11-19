President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to the Banana family on the passing on of Michael Banana.

He is son of the late former Republican President Canaan Sodindo Banana.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda confirmed Tuesday night on his Facebook page the passing on of Michael.

“I’m deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden death of Michael Banana in Liverpool, UK today. It’s reported he just collapsed and died, this is unbelievable and so painful. My heart goes to his family and MHDSRIP,” he said.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

106286

0

0

cookie-check

I’m deeply saddened and shocked: Mnangagwa mourns former Zim President’s son

no