One of Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operators, NetOne has launched a promotional campaign aimed at rewarding subscribers who have been loyal to the brand over the past three years.

The promotion is coined ‘GigaThanks Promo’ and is expected to benefit over 300 000 loyal customers.

“The 300 000 customers that have been loyal to NetOne for three years and above will be selected to receive a once off gift of 1GB, from the 12th of November 2020 to the 12th of February 2021.

“This means 25 000 subscribers will get free data every week, which can be used for an internet related activity over a period of 48 hours depending on their usage,” said NetOne in a statement.

There will be no specified selection criteria for picking who wins, and customers who would have bought sim cards during a defined period are also bound to benefit.

“Customers that buy and register their sim card within the 3 months that the promotion is running will receive free data and airtime on the day and on the 30th, 60th and 90th day after joining.

“This means a new customer will be rewarded 4 times for joining one of the biggest telecommunications company in Zimbabwe.

“The benefits range from 100MB of data to 500MB and are valid for up to 48 hours. Subscribers that have not used their sim cards in the past 90 days or more have not been left out in the “GigaThanks Promo”, they need to simply recharge their lines with a minimum of $10 worth of airtime to receive 100% bonus of their airtime which they can use on all of their NetOne to NetOne calls for 24 hours,” added the mobile operator in the statement.

Customers who have lost their sim cards have been encouraged to visit NetOne branches so that they won’t miss out.

“Those customers that have lost and misplaced their sim cards can visit any NetOne branch nationwide to do a replacement so that they do not miss out on the exciting “GigaThanks Promo,” added NetOne.

-Zwnews

