Grace wants to bury Robert Mugabe at Blue Roof

President Mugabe’s family has reportedly approached Harare City Council with a petition to have the late Robert G Mugabe buried at his Blue Roof mansion.

The family allegedly sent a delegation to the City Council’s management with a proposal to have a mausoleum built at the Blue roof Mansion instead of Heroes Acre.

The family does not want him buried at Heroes Acre as they fear that his body may be stolen and used for ritual purposes. This is one of the reasons why the former First Lady is constantly guarding her late husband’s body and insisting he be buried at a place she has direct control of for security.

“There is always this fear that Mugabe’s body is likely to be stolen even from the Heroes Acre,” a source told the Zim Morning Post. “This is the reason why Grace has refused to be away from Mugabe’s body.”

Sources from the City of Harare confirmed on condition of anonymity the petition by the Mugabes.