Exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo says; were it in Zimbabwe, the ‘attempted coup’ and abuse of power by outgoing US President Donald Trump would have succeeded with relative ease because of the country’s captured institutions.

He was responding to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sentiments on the US riots, who had said; “Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. Has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy.”

However, in response to his comment, Moyo said;

“You don’t get it Emmerson. Like you, on 1 Aug 2018, Trump yesterday abused his power to try & steal the US presidential election; but unlike you who got away with your theft, the US Congress, judiciary & institutions thwarted Trump’s attempted theft. So the US has moral authority!”

Meanwhile, renowned political commentator Alex Magaisa agrees with Moyo adding that almost everything that outgoing US President Donald Trump has tried has been done in Zimbabwe, by the ruling party and succeeded because of the captured institutions.

He says the insurrection that Trump instigated was a desperate attempt at subverting institutions that he failed to control and manipulate, adding that a Zimbabwean authoritarian doesn’t have Trump’s problem because he already controls those institutions which do his bidding.

“In all their excitement, ZANU PF propagandists miss one fundamental: Trump is the President, but he could not commandeer US institutions to get his way. In ZANU PF’s Zimbabwe, it’s the opposite. He would have never had that problem because institutions are captured,” he says.

Trump recently stirred riots, alleging that the votes that ended his term of office were stolen, the act was described as an attempted coup by some senior officials.

-Zwnews