SOUTH AFRICA: South Africa’s funeral industry is running out of coffins as #COVID19 COVID19 takes it toll. Families preparing for the sad eventuality of a loved one’s burial may not have a coffin to send them off.

An unprecedented high death toll due the COVID-19 pandemic has left funeral parlours under tremendous pressure. They say they’re now running short of coffins. They’ve also had to convert shipping containers into mortuaries…,

Heidi Giokos speaks to those working in the sector.