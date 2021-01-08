Zimbabwean born United States Army Captain Tinashe T Machona has been trending after President Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege on US Capitol in a desperate bid to reverse Joe Biden’s victory. He became the voice of the United States military in the country’s coup attempt by the out-going United States President’s supporters

Machona is the Washington DC National Guard Spokesperson and he spoke to the New York Times and updated them about the National Guard’s response to the rioters.

Following the deteriorating security situation at US Capitol, Capt Machona announced the mobilisation of the entire DC National Guard.

“The entire DC National Guard has been mobilised and is prepared to support law enforcement officers in various locations in the city to protect property, allowing federal and local law enforcement officers to do law-enforcement missions,” reads part of the statement by Capt Machona.

Capt Machona is a holder of a PhD in Law from Arizona Summit Law School.

He has held various positions in the United States Air Force.