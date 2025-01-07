President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says he is not on holiday adding that he is not going on leave either.

His remarks comes at the time there has been reports in the media suggesting that Charamba is on holiday and expected to be back at work soon.

“CAUGHT IN THE WEB OF ON LIES: I am not on holiday, has never been in the last decade or so. Currently I am the Acting Chief Secretary until 10th January when I pass on the acting baton to Reverend Damasane.

“In view of developments in the Region, I am unlikely to go on leave at all. All it takes is asking, guys. That, in essence, is the pith of news gathering. Zvinganetsa here izvozvo????

Meanwhile, there has been reports that Charamba was fired by Mnangagwa.

Also a former spokesperson for the late former President Robert Mugabe, Charamba is alleged to be a divisive figure in Zimbabwean politics.

His sharp rhetoric has targeted foreign leaders, including former US Ambassador Brian Nichols, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and ex-Botswana President Ian Khama.

