The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Kudzai Taendesa Chitima (24) and Fanuel Moyo (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 02/01/24 at a house at Badala Village 3, Inyathi.

Fanuel Chitima hit the victim, Admire Dhangamandla (28) with a stone on the forehead before assaulting him with fists after a misunderstanding over Kudzai Taendesa Chitima.

The victim, who was the suspect’s ex-boyfriend, had arrived at Kudzai Chitima’s house and found her with the suspect, who is Kudzai Chitima’s boyfriend.

The victim died on the spot and the suspects carried the body and dumped it at a bushy area near Badala Village 3.

Zwnews