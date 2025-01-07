Newly appointed Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba has initiated a significant overhaul of the police force, transferring commissioners and superintendents linked to former Commissioner General Godwin Matanga (pictured) to less influential positions.

Meanwhile, those aligned with Mutamba are being appointed to powerful posts, sources reveal.

This move is reportedly connected to factions within Zanu PF and the 2030 agenda

As part of this reshuffle, Officer Commanding CID Nyabasa, perceived as a Matanga loyalist and aligned with VP Chiwenga, has been transferred to Mat North, considered the least influential police province.

Commissioner Charumbira, previously removed from CID due to misconduct allegations, has returned to the same position, replacing Nyabasa.

Charumbira, formerly Officer Commanding Masvingo, is rumored to be in line for the Deputy Commissioner General role.

The transfers are being carried out secretly, without radio notices to the rest of the police force.

Several commissioners demoted by Matanga, including Philipe, Tembo, and Tshuma, have been reinstated by Mutamba. Other affected commissioners include Nyirenda, Nyakutsiwa, Sithole, Hlabiso, Ndou, Chizemo, Mbengwa, and Zengeya.

The shake-up also impacts numerous superintendents and chief superintendents.

