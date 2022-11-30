Image: Mafaro News

Rape accused music producer DJ Levels says he is ready to cooperate with police if summoned.

Through his lawyers, according to Mafaro News, the renowned music producer says he is a law abiding citizen and will present himself to police when called.

This comes after Shashl his ‘girlfriend’ placed rape charges against him.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed receiving a report on the matter, and has launched probe.

Apparently, the matter has gotten Zimbabweans talking.

And it is understood, the police are yet to invite DJ Levels for questioning.

Zwnews