Bulawayo Polytechnic is trending on Zimbabwe social media after bringing a new dress code which blocks female students from wearing tight and revealing clothing.

Female students will be barred from lecture rooms for wearing clothes which are tight-fitting or reveal cleavage.

“The institution’s mandate is to train and groom professionals for commerce and industry…,” a November 15 memo signed by Chiedza Masanganise, the polytechnic’s principal, stated.