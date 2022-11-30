The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 28/11/22 at around 0100 hours at a service station along Parson Road, Kwekwe.

Twelve unknowns suspects armed with a pistol and an AK rifle tied the hands and legs of two security guards, who were on duty, with shoe laces before stealing a Dewalt drilling machine, US$ 582 540.00 and ZAR 58 430.00 cash which was in a table drawer and Chubb safe.

The police is calling on anyone with information to contact nearest police station.

Apparently, the law enforcement agency has expressed concern over robbery cases around the country.

Members of the public are called to be vigilant especially as the country heads towards the festive season.

Zwnews