Vocal Zimbabwean social media influencer Shadaya Knight says men should be bigger and physically stronger than their women in order to be safe.

He says women can’t handle power, once they are stronger than their husbands or boyfriends then the males will always be on the receiving end anytime.

“Your woman should never be bigger than you in physique or strength. Women can’t handle power, it’s only a matter of time before she attempts to fight you. And if she wins, you’re going to be beaten anytime she feels like

“And it keeps getting worse. Once your wife can subdue you physically. Guess what? Your kids will end up beating you as well. They will gang up with their mother and beat you very well

“To make matters worse, no one can help you from these beatings. Your family members will call you weakling. Her family will laugh at you. The police will laugh at you too. The pastor will say let’s pray

“A woman’s physique matters, if you can’t lift your woman or she can actually lift you, leave that woman. She’ll never respect you

Learn OR perish!!!