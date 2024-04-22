The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has frozen the bank accounts of 11 companies for exchange control violations.

The offenses include trading only in US dollars and refusing the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)

FIU director-general Oliver Chiperesa stated the crackdown will persist to deter those undermining the new currency.

Apparently, RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu has disclosed that the country’s new currency, ZiG has already been printed.

“And these are the ones that are going to be introduced on April 30. The money has already been printed. It is there.”

“But before issuing it to the public, we have to make sure that we have undertaken an extensive education campaign so that people understand the features of the new currency,” he added.

“We want to avoid a situation where some unscrupulous people can cheat people by giving them fake notes and coins.

“So, this process is ongoing,” Mushayavanhu said.