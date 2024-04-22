The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a shooting incident in which two security guards, Luckmore Mhiti (30) and Evans Jakarasi (33) shot dead a yet to be identified man at Baguta Farm Compound, Chinhoyi on 20/04/24.

The victim had tried to attack the security guards with a knife after the security guards had fired warning shots to disperse a crowd which had gathered at the farm to pick left over maize cobs in the fields.

The security guards were hired by the farm owner to provide security at the farm since he was harvesting maize using a combine harvester.

In other news, ZRP is investigating a case in which a motorist lost US$22000 after being intercepted by robbers on 20/04/24.

The incident took place at corner Harare Drive and Ashdown Drive Mabelreign, Harare after a Mazda BT50 vehicle, in which the complainant was travelling in, was intercepted by three unknown suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Passo vehicle.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews