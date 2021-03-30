National President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Obert Masaraure who is has just appeared in court this morning says he is done with running if the state wants to kill him.

Masaraure appeared in court today, accused of subverting a constitutionally elected government.

The case emanates from the protests of January 2019 and he says 10 applications for refusal of further remand have been thrown out.

Masaraure says on 12 April he will make the 11th application.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier on, Masaraure said he is now done with trying to run away whenever state agents come after and intending to harm him. He says he survived six attempts so far.

“I have made a decision in my life. If the state wants to kill me, I no longer want to run away.

“I will die in the company of my family. If they choose to kill all of us, we will die in peace. I will not hide from anyone anymore. I have a right to live. 6 attempts? I am done running,” he adds.

Masaraure have been arrested several times with government critics saying he is being persecuted for calling on the state to respect and value the importance of teachers.

At one point several organisations and platforms in Zimbabwe condemned what they described as the continued harassment of Masaraure by presumed State agents.

“Masaraure, the President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), has been subjected to abduction, torture, and arrest in the past, merely for exercising his rights under the Constitution to legitimate protest,” they said in a statement sometime last year.

