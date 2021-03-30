Following the news that the Presidency had announced President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address the nation at 7pm on Tuesday, South Africans were not only stressed about the new Easter regulations, but angry at the fact it clashed with Noxolo Grootboom’s final news bulletin on SABC1.

However, after many Twitter users called for the family to be moved, the Presidency announced the family meeting would take place at 7.30pm.

Tweeps were very happy they could watch Grootboom’s final news bulletin.

I stan a queen #NoxoloGrootboom https://t.co/IVgMWQHjYZ

— Fufuh (@Mfuhndo04) March 30, 2021

Danko Mr President for postponing the #FamilyMeeting. Uzivile izikhalo zethu. Besingenokwazi tu kaloku ukuphoswa ngumama wethu osithanda sonke, esimthandayo nathi u #NoxoloGrootboom https://t.co/2Zd1vw5p9K

— Nolali 👠🇿🇦👠 (@Amza_5) March 30, 2021

#NoxoloGrootboom deserves this! Highly!! https://t.co/5iFDNv1s0J

— #KTBFFH 💙 (@MadEarlT) March 30, 2021

Presidential Address moved to 19:30 instead.

Mme #NoxoloGrootboom farewell will be watched by many 🙏🏿 https://t.co/3x3m4Q7QGm

— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 30, 2021

The #FamilyMeeting has moved to 19h30 to allow us to say farewell to Sis #NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/DW4TjOVOJQ

— Zama Mvulane ™️ (@4ZamaM) March 30, 2021

Grootboom has been one of the most iconic faces on TV screens since the ’80s, now isiXhosa veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom has decided it’s time to take a bow from the small screen.

The legendary news reader will read the news one last time on Tuesday, March 30 at 7pm on SABC1, then on Saturday, May 3, the channel will reminisce on her 37-year career.

Last week, following the news, fans celebrated Grootboom’s 37 years of service, while others were sad to hear about her retirement saying the role she played in Xhosa news is unmatched and that she will be missed.

During her career, Grootboom was given the honour of presenting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s state funeral along with others like actor Akhumzi Jezile.

Fans and avid isiXhosa news viewers will miss Grootboom, especially her closing line after every bulletin – “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya”, which loosely translates to “I love you all at home.”

-IOL