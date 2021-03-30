Motormouth Norton legislator has told the court that he did not invite journalists to his residence for a press conference, saying this was done by the Media Centre.

According to Mliswa’s application heard before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, the police approved the gathering and assigned two officers from Borrowdale Police Station, who attended the press conference on the day in question.

The parliamentarian, who is being charged for violating Covid19 regulations, is represented by his lawyer Musindo Hungwe.

“There were two police officers from Borrowdale Police Station. We had informed the police that the Media Centre had decided to conduct the conference at my place where there was space. Because of Covid-19, they wanted somewhere with space. We notified the police in writing and they approved and gave us two police officers. The police were in attendance on the day,” said Mliswa when he took to the witness stand giving oral evidence during his application for the matter to the Constitutional Court.

state media/ Zwnews