Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has to work extremely hard to win this year’s elections.

He made the sentiments during the signing ceremony of eight bilateral agreements between Belarus and Zimbabwe at State House in Harare on Tuesday.

“My dear President, this year you’re going to face a huge challenge, presidential, parliamentary elections and local elections.

“This will be a huge challenge for your nation, and I hope that you will be able to pass through this. Please don’t trust liars, there are no miracles. Good results and success can only be achieved through hard work.

“So, I am hopeful that this year you will make the right choice. By making the right choice make sure that you will be able to show the entire world that you deserve the independence that you won, and you’re going to preserve it further.

“The people of Zimbabwe deserve it, please be very mindful and careful. With all this hard work you will be able to achieve what you want to achieve,” he says.

Apparently, Mnangagwa responded that his ZANU PF party was poised to win again this year.

“Let me assure you that since independence, Zimbabwe has never omitted to hold general elections when they fall due.

“Every five years we held elections since 1980 and the ruling party Zanu PF has been winning all these elections. We shall continue winning. It’s true that we are a democracy.

“Last elections we had over 50 political parties which contested and I had 23 presidential contenders, and this is beautiful.

“The more we have people who want to become President, the merrier it is. This time around I don’t know how many want to contest.

“The ground is open. In Zanu PF, we are extremely confident that we are going to win these elections.

Mnangagwa’s biggest challenger, based on the results of the 2018 election, is Nelson Chamisa who leads the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chamisa, rejected the outcome of the 2018 presidential election arguing that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) connived with ZANU PF and overturned results in Mnangagwa’s favour.

He went to court, and lost the case.

Alexander Lukashenko became the President of Belarus on July 20, 1994.

He won a controversial presidential election in Belarus in 2020 and was reelected as the President.